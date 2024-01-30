Apple has shared the “Replay 2024” playlist with Apple Music subscribers, allowing them to start tracking all of the songs they’ve been streaming so far this year.

To use Apple Music Replay, visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with the same Apple ID used for Apple Music. Play highlights or scroll through the page for more detailed insights. A truncated version of the site is available all year or as soon as a user is eligible. To see your listening stats:

Listen to enough music to qualify. Gauge qualification with a personalized progress bar on the Replay website. Both playlist and insights eligibility happens with the same listening threshold. Once a user is eligible for Replay, they can visit replay.music.apple.com. Explore listening stats, listen on the site, and share.

