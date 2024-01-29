Recently, TechRadar reported that, though pre-orders of the Apple Vision Pro are supposed to ship February 2, several reports have appeared online claiming there’s going to be a “sizable delay.”

However, today my credit car was charged for the “spatial computer” so at least some of us who managed to order it as soon as the pre-order queue opened will still get the headset on time.

From TechRadar’s report: People have flocked to Reddit and X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) with screenshots of their orders now having an arrival period of February 29 to March 7. That week is commonly seen among the buyers experiencing the delay, but it’s not uniform across the board with others claiming different dates. A user on X says their unit has been pushed back to February 15 while another on Reddit says Apple’s “phone system” told them the headset won’t ship out until March 14.

It is true that some delivery dates for orders of the spatial computer headset have slipped to mid-March. However, it seems that those delivery dates are for folks who didn’t manage to immediately get a pre-order in when they started on Friday, January 19, at 5 am (Pacific). The Apple Vision Pro’s pricing starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. If you’re lucky, you might be able to grab one at an Apple retail store assuming they have in-store stock available on February 2 However, I won’t bet on it.

ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

I’m due at the Downtown Apple Store in Nashville, TN, this Friday afternoon to pick up my Vision Pro and make sure it fits properly. I’ll have a report on the process later that day …..

