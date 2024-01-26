Apple has updated Shazam to version 17.3; it now lets users identify songs around them or even within apps while wearing headphones.

“You can now identify music while wearing headphones (wired or Bluetooth),” according to Apple’s release notes. “Simply open the app, check for the headphone icon to confirm your headphones are connected, and then start recognizing music around you or within apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube,” says Apple about the Shazam update.”

Shazam is a music recognition app that Apple acquired in 2018 for US$400. Last year it passed 200 monthly active users worldwide. It’s available as a standalone app and as a built-in feature on the iPhone and iPad.

