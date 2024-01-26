Sources tell Deadline that Matthew McConaughey is in negotiations to star in Comet Films and Blumhouse’s “The Lost Bus,” with Paul Greengrass in negotiations to direct and Apple Original Films in discussions to board the film.

Brad Ingelsby adapted the“Lost Bus” script from Lizzie Johnson’s book “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire” by Lizzie Johnson, about the 2018 Camp Fire that became the deadliest fire in California history.

According to Deadline, the film’s story will be told through the perspective of heroic bus driver Kevin McKay and school teacher Mary Ludwig, who helped navigate a bus full of children through the deadly wildfire as the town of Paradise is caught in the destruction and chaos. The fire destroyed most of the mountain town and killed 85.

