Jacobi Jupe (“Peter Pan and Wendy”), Maria Dizzia (“School Spirits”), Ava Lalezarzadeh (“The Pursuit”) are set as series regulars and Emmy nominee Hope Davis (“Succession”) will recur in “Before,” Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series, starring and executive produced by Billy Crystal, from Paramount, reports Deadline.

They also join multi-Emmy and Tony winner Judith Light and Oscar nominee Rosie Perez.

“Before” stars Emmy winner Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a connection to his past. Tthe 10-episode series is described as a “atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller.”

About Apple TV+

