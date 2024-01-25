With Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon, depicting the “Reign of Terror” in Osage territory, is nominated for 10 Academy Awards. Now Apple has announced new grants to the Sundance Institute Indigenous Program and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, in support of Indigenous storytelling and the preservation of Native American history, reports Deadline.

The Sundance Institute Indigenous Program “champions and provides deep support of Indigenous-created stories on a global scale.” The National Museum of the American Indian is a museum devoted to the culture of the indigenous peoples of the Americas. It is part of the Smithsonian Institution group of museums and research centers.

Apple’s contributions are part of the tech giant’s “Empowering Creatives” program, which supports organizations that help people in underinvested communities unlock their creative potential. Both grant recipients are dedicated to amplifying the voices and experiences of Native and Indigenous people, according to Deadline.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for 10 Oscars. The movie — now streaming on Apple TV+ — is nominated for “Best Picture.” Martin Scorsese is nominated for Best Director. Lily Gladstone is nominated for Best Actress. Robert De Niro is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The film is also nominated in the categories of Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Music (Original Score), Best Music (Original Song for “Wahzhazhe”), and Best Film Editing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related