Now that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for 10 Academy Awards, Apple says feature will be re-released in theaters, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, for a limited theatrical run in 1,000+ locations globally, beginning this Friday, January 26.

The film from Apple Original Films is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography and history-making nods for Indigenous representation including nominations for Best Actress Lily Gladstone, artist Robbie Robertson for Best Original Score and Scott George for Best Original Song “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People).”

Here’s how the movie is described: “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set at the turn of the 20th century, when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

