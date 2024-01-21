In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple has prepared a special seating area for Vision Pro demos at some of its flagship retail stores.

He’s told that about 50 of Apple’s largest stores in the US will get a new seating area for demos. The setup will include a pair of crescent-shaped benches with faux leather that let several customers sit down and try the device at once. There will even be carpet on the floor to mimic a living room. In Apple’s other stores, there will be a dedicated table with seating (similar to the image above) for users to go through the demo process. Gurman says that if you ordered a Vision Pro for in-store pickup, you’ll be able to verify your face scan and fit when you show up.

Today Apple retail stores across the US are closing early to get trained on working with the Vision Pro and how to sell the device. This follows secret briefings at the company’s headquarters, where hundreds of employees learned how to give Vision Pro demos in preparation for the product’s debut on Feb. 2, Gurman says.

