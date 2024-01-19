For some folks, the Apple Vision could be a pain in the neck (literally). According to Apple Vision Pro tech specs, the spatial computer weighs 21.2 to 22.9 ounces depending on the Light Seal and headband configuration.

That’s about the weight of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (24 ounces). The Vision Pro weighs more than the Meta Quest 2 (17.7 ounces), Meta Quest 3 (18.2 ounces) and Sony PlayStation VR2 (19.7 ounces). However, it’s lighter than the Meta Quest Pro (25.5 ounces) and the Valve Index (28.6 ounces).

However, “…Here’s the thing about XR headsets though, ergonomics is often more important than weight,” Road to VR reporter Ben Lang tweets. “For instance, just between Vision Pro at 625g and Quest Pro at 722g, my feeling is Quest Pro will be largely seen as the more comfortable headset thanks to improved balance and rigid strap.”

Also, let’s not forget the Vision Pro battery. Apple says the battery pack, which is attached via a USB-C cable to the device and is meant to be slipped into a pocket, weighs 12.5 ounces (353 grams) on its own. A Vision Pro/battery combo weighs more than two pounds. However, if you can slip the battery into a pocket or clip it onto a belt or pants (via the $50 Belkin Battery Holder), that should alleviate issues with the battery weight.

Will the Vision Pro’s weight make it uncomfortable to wear? I’ll let you know when mine arrives on Feb. 2.

Also, Apple is already working on a next-generation version of its Vision Pro headset to address early complaints about the as-yet-unreleased first-generation model (including its weight), according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related