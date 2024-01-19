Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,” a four-part documentary event from SMUGGLER Entertainment.

It tracks the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi through his sensational career, including five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win. In his own words, Messi tells the of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing a look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory. The series is set to premiere globally on February 21, 2024.

