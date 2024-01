Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” sits at number two on Reelgood’s weekly list of the most streamed movies and TV shows. It debuted this week on Apple TV+.

The top 10 list includes, in descending order: “True Detective: Night Country” (MAX), “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Saltburn” (Prime Video), “The Holdovers” (Peacock), “Echo” (Disney + and Hulu, “Reacher” (Prime Video), “The Bear” (Hulu), “Society of the Snow” (Netflix), “Fool Me Once” (Netflix), and “Self-Reliance” (Hulu).

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today