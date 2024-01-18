Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at its upcoming comedy-adventure series “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” starring Noel Fielding (“The Mighty Boosh,” “The Great British Bake Off”) in the titular role as the legendary British highwayman.

The six-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Friday, March 1, 2024 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday through March 29.

Here’s how the comedy is described: In “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” Dick Turpin (Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.

Starring alongside Fielding in the ensemble cast are Ellie White (“The Windsors”), Marc Wootton (“High & Dry”), Duayne Boachie (“Blue Story”), Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”), Tamsin Greig (“Episodes”), Asim Chaudhry (“The Sandman”), Dolly Wells (“The Outlaws”), Joe Wilkinson (“Sex Education”), Mark Heap (“Friday Night Dinner”), Geoff McGivern (“Free Rein”), Michael Fielding (“The Mighty Boosh“), Samuel Leakey (“Gretel & Hansel”) and Kiri Flaherty.

