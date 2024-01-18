Almost a year ago, Alludo announced Parallels Desktop’s authorization by Microsoft could run Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise in a VM on Apple computers with M1 and M2 chips.

Today the folks at Allude have announced that Parallels Desktop versions 18 and 19 have now received the official nod from Microsoft as an authorized solution to run Arm version of Windows 11 on Mac computers with M3 chips, as well.

“This is a game-changer for users of M3 Macs, and we believe it adds another layer of versatility to the already powerful Parallels Desktop,” Allude said in a statement to Apple World Today.

You can find more info here and here.

