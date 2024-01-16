Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer leads the theatrical feature competition of the 71st Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards, with a trio of nominations in the categories for effects/foley, dialogue/ADR and music, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Close behind with two apiece are Apple Original Film’s “Napoleon” “Barbie” (dialogue/ADR and music), Maestro (dialogue/ADR and music), and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (animation and music).

“Napoleon,” “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” and “Maestro” shortlisted for the award in sound (which combines sound editing and mixing) alongside “Ferrari,” “ Killers of the Flower Moon” (also from Apple Original Films), “The Killer,” and “The Zone of Interest.”

Following its global theatrical run, Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Golden Reel Awards honor sound editing in areas of entertainment include features, series and games. This year’s ceremony will be held March 3 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. As previously announced, during the ceremony Michael Dinner will receive the MPSE Filmmaker Award and Dane A. Davis (The Matrix) will accept the Career Achievement Award.

“Napoleon” is now available on premium video-on-demand and for digital purchase with leading digital retailers. It should be coming to Apple TV+ soon. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is already available on the streaming service.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related