Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” director and producer and two-time ER Emmy winner Mimi Leder will receive the Art Directors Guild’s 2024 Cinematic Imagery Award, reports Deadline.

The career honor, which is given to those whose body of work in the film and TV industry has enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer’s experience, will be presented February 10 during the ADG’s 28th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards at the Ovation Ballroom’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

Leder earned her 10th Emmy nomination for directing the Season 1 finale of “The Morning Show.” She also has collected Emmy noms for helming “The West Wing,” “ER,” and “China Beach” and scored three DGA Awards noms for ER in the 1990s.

“The Morning Show” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

