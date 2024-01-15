Apple TV+ shows and movies had tallied 16 nominations in the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, but only managed one win at last night’s ceremony.

Billy Crudup of “The Morning Show” won Best Supporting Actor win a Drama Series. You can find the complete list of nominees and winners here.

The Critics’ Choice Awards is an awards show presented annually by the American–Canadian Critics Choice Association (CCA) to honor the finest in film and television achievement. Written ballots are submitted during a week-long nominating period, and the resulting nominees are announced in December. The winners chosen by subsequent voting are revealed at the annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards ceremony in January.

