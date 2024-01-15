Today is Martin Luther King day in the U.S., and Apple has honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a full-page tribute on its website. It has a photo of the civil rights leader and the following quote: “Because of our involvement in humanity, we must be concerned about every human being.”

Apple is also offering a free copy of” The Essential lMartin Luther King, Jr.” at the Apple Bookstore. It’s a collection the most well-known writings and speeches by the civil rights leader.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of the main spokesman for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement. The day is observed on the third Monday of January each year, which is around King’s birthday (Jan. 15).

