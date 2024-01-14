Arrival of the Apple Vision Pro is less than three weeks away and Apple is is preparing an extensive sales pitch for the $3,499 device, including a demo lasting as long as 25 minutes, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

“Apple Inc. is facing one of the toughest marketing challenges in its history: pitching customers on a $3,499 headset with limited battery life, an unwieldy design and no killer app,” he writes. “… Apple expects to see an initial sales surge, when early adopters snap up the device, but then a tapering in demand. So it’s told retail stores that they’ll need about twice as much inventory space during the Vision Pro’s opening weekend than afterward.”

Gurman says Apple has prepared its “most sophisticated sales pitch ever, including a demo lasting up to 25 minutes. Ae retail employee will allow users to place the device on their own heads. Once the headset is on, customers will need to calibrate the device with various tracking and tapping exercises so it can follow their eyes and hands. That includes looking at circular dot patterns set at different brightness levels and a hand scan in the field of vision of the device. After all that, the roughly 20- to 25-minute demo will follow this scenario:

° Users will be directed to the photos app to view still images that are similar to the ones preloaded on Apple’s other devices in retail stores. That’s followed by examples of panorama shots.

° The customer sees 3D images that Apple calls spatial photos (in this case, of a kid hitting a piñata) and a spatial video (footage of a birthday party).

° The next part of the demo shows how to use the device as a computer or iPad replacement. It explains how to position multiple app windows in space and scroll through webpages in the Safari browser

° Customers are then shown 3D and immersive movies, including clips of wild animals, the ocean and sports. There is also a compelling scene that makes users feel as if they’re on a tightrope.

Gurman adds that the Vision Pros in Apple retail stores also will be preloaded with various third-party apps that are launching with the device next month. “The goal of the demos is giving users an experience that’s compelling but not exhausting — ideally leaving them itching for more,” he says.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

