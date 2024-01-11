Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: The security vulnerability which seemingly led to an AirDrop crack by a Chinese state institute has been known to Apple since at least 2019, according to a new report.

° From MacReports: Apple is regrowing its AV driving team in California.

° From MacRumors: The Apple Watch sales ban pause is being officially opposed by the ITC.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s iPhone’s chip manufacturer TSMC has reported better than expected revenues for Q4 2023, and says it’s due to AI causing increased demand for high-performance processors.

° From Seeking Alpha: Apple shares were hit with their third downgrade this month as investment firm Redburn lowered its rating on the tech giant.

° From TechCrunch: Apple has pulled apps of at least nine crypto exchanges including Binance and Kraken from its App Store in India.

° From iMore: Photos of a MagSafe prototype from Apple’s ill-fated AirPower days show something very different from what it sells today.

