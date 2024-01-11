Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:
° From 9to5Mac: The security vulnerability which seemingly led to an AirDrop crack by a Chinese state institute has been known to Apple since at least 2019, according to a new report.
° From MacReports: Apple is regrowing its AV driving team in California.
° From MacRumors: The Apple Watch sales ban pause is being officially opposed by the ITC.
° From AppleInsider: Apple’s iPhone’s chip manufacturer TSMC has reported better than expected revenues for Q4 2023, and says it’s due to AI causing increased demand for high-performance processors.
° From Seeking Alpha: Apple shares were hit with their third downgrade this month as investment firm Redburn lowered its rating on the tech giant.
° From TechCrunch: Apple has pulled apps of at least nine crypto exchanges including Binance and Kraken from its App Store in India.
° From iMore: Photos of a MagSafe prototype from Apple’s ill-fated AirPower days show something very different from what it sells today.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today