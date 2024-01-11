The nominations for the People’s Choice Awards are out, spanning movies, TV, music and general pop culture during calendar year 2023. Apple TV+ movies and shows received 15 nominations.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for Drama Movie of the Year, and one of its stars, Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for Male Movie Star of the Year, as well as Drama Movie Star of the Year.

On the TV front, “Ted Lasso” is up for The Show of the Year and Comedy Show of the Year awards. Its Jason Sudeikis is nominated for Male TV Star of the Year, and Hannah Waddingham is nominated for Female TV Star of the Year. Both are up for Comedy TV Star of the Year.

“The Morning Show” will vie for Drama Show of the Year. Both of its stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are nominated for Female TV Star of the Year. And both are in the running for Drama TV Star of the Year. Jon Hamm of “The Morning Show” is nominated for TV Performance of the Year.

You can find a complete list of the nominees here. MCU star and “Barbie”actor Simu Liu will host the ceremony on Sunday, February 18, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The show will air live on NBC and E! from 8-10 p.m ET/5-7 p.m. PT and also stream on Peacock.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related