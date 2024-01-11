The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has revealed its 2024 Special Achievement honorees, who will be celebrated at the organization’s 7th annual AAFCA Special Achievement Award luncheon on March 3 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” will receive the Stanley & Karen Kramer Social Justice Award for “shining a light on the true story of the infamous Osage Nation murders,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per its website, the AAFCA “actively reviews and spotlights cinema at-large, with a particular emphasis on film and TV highlighting the Black experience, especially that produced, written and/or directed by persons from the African Diaspora.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” debuts tomorrow on Apple TV+. roadly Broadly hailed as a “masterpiece” and one of the best films of the year, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review. The film has received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and 7 Golden Globe Award nominations and was named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year.

Since its premiere, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has also landed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscars shortlists in the Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories. The film has been selected as the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, in addition to its recognition by over 20 critics groups globally, including being awarded Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle. This evening, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to be honored with the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related