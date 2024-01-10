Yesterday the Directors Guild of America unveiled the television and documentary nominations for its 76th annual DGA Awards. Today the organization announced its film nominees.

Nominees include Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”), Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”), Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”), and Alexander Payne (“The Holdovers”). “Killers of the Flower Moon” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The winners in all categories will be revealed at the 76th Annual DGA Awards, which will take place on Feb. 10 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related