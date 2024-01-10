ARway.ai told investors it has seen a surge in global demand for its augmented reality (AR) platform ahead of the launch of the Apple Vision Pro, according to the Proactive Investors website.

ARway.ai offers an “augmented reality platform” that allows users to “create immersive AR experiences using our web-based studio and bring them to life with your mobile device.” Scenarios include navigation, way finding, and curated tours creation.

ARway.ai said its participation in Apple’s Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California, in September 2023, resulted in the successful completion of the ARway Platform’s first build on Apple’s Vision Pro hardware and visionOS operating system.

“The long-awaited Apple AR glasses are here! We have been waiting for this moment since 2019 and I’m extremely excited to announce that it has finally arrived,” ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg told Proactive Investors. “”I see this as an enormous opportunity for early investors to participate in the next big thing… augmented reality and spatial computing technology. ARway is purpose built for the Vision Pro Launch.”

The Apple Vision Pro will be available in the US on February 2. It will be available starting atUS$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

