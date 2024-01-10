“Killers of the Flower Moon” (from Apple Original Films), “Oppenheimer,” “The Color Purple,” “Poor Things,” “American Fiction” and “The Holdovers” landed multiple nominations for the AARP’s 2024 Movie for Grownups Awards. Apple TV+ series and movies also landed various noms.
The awards by the American Association of Retired Persons recognize TV and films that resonate with older viewers. The winners will be announced in the February/March issue of AARP The Magazine.
Here are the nominees (with Apple TV+/Apple Original Films productions in bold):
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
Best Actress
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Juliette Binoche (The Taste of Things)
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin)
- Helen Mirren (Golda)
- Julia Roberts (Leave the World Behind)
Best Actor
- Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Anthony Hopkins (Freud’s Last Session)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis (Air)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple)
- Julianne Moore (May December)
- Leslie Uggams (American Fiction)
Best Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Colman Domingo (The Color Purple)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Best Director
- Ben Affleck (Air)
- Michael Mann (Ferrari)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Best Screenwriter
- Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
- David Hemingson (The Holdovers)
- Tony McNamara (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Best Ensemble
- American Fiction
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Rustin
Best Actress (TV)
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me)
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)
Best Actor (TV)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
- Oliver Platt (The Bear)
- Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series
- The Bear
- Fargo
- Only Murders in the Building
- Succession
- The White Lotus
Best Reality TV Series
- The Amazing Race
- America’s Got Talent
- The Golden Bachelor
- Jury Duty
- The Voice
Best Intergenerational Film
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- The Holdovers
- Leave the World Behind
- Poor Things
Best Time Capsule
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Priscilla
- Rustin
Best Documentary
- Invisible Beauty
- Judy Blume Forever
- The Lost Weekend: A Love Story
- The Pigeon Tunnel
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Best Foreign Film
- Amerikatsi (Armenia)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Radical (Mexico)
- The Taste of Things (France)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
