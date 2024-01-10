“Killers of the Flower Moon” (from Apple Original Films), “Oppenheimer,” “The Color Purple,” “Poor Things,” “American Fiction” and “The Holdovers” landed multiple nominations for the AARP’s 2024 Movie for Grownups Awards. Apple TV+ series and movies also landed various noms.

The awards by the American Association of Retired Persons recognize TV and films that resonate with older viewers. The winners will be announced in the February/March issue of AARP The Magazine.

Here are the nominees (with Apple TV+/Apple Original Films productions in bold):

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Best Actress

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Juliette Binoche (The Taste of Things)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin)

Helen Mirren (Golda)

Julia Roberts (Leave the World Behind)

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Anthony Hopkins (Freud’s Last Session)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis (Air)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple)

Julianne Moore (May December)

Leslie Uggams (American Fiction)

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Colman Domingo (The Color Purple)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Director

Ben Affleck (Air)

Michael Mann (Ferrari)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Screenwriter

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

David Hemingson (The Holdovers)

Tony McNamara (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Ensemble

American Fiction

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Rustin

Best Actress (TV)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Actor (TV)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series

The Bear

Fargo

Only Murders in the Building

Succession

The White Lotus

Best Reality TV Series

The Amazing Race

America’s Got Talent

The Golden Bachelor

Jury Duty

The Voice

Best Intergenerational Film

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Holdovers

Leave the World Behind

Poor Things

Best Time Capsule

Ferrari

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Priscilla

Rustin

Best Documentary

Invisible Beauty

Judy Blume Forever

The Lost Weekend: A Love Story

The Pigeon Tunnel

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Foreign Film

Amerikatsi (Armenia)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Radical (Mexico)

The Taste of Things (France)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

