Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: Apple has announced that its first earnings call of 2024 will be held on February 1, one day before the Vision Pro launches in the United States.

° From 9to5Mac: An iPhone survived a 16,000-foot drop from an Alaska Airlines plane.

° From AppleInsider: In order to spite Apple with a simple feature, Hey decided to give away a digital Apple history calendar for free, inspired by the successful Kickstarter campaign for a physical Apple history calendar.

° From FOX Business: Activist shareholders notched a win from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week when it ruled Apple must allow a shareholder vote on a resolution holding the company accountable for alleged “censorship.”

° From an Apple Developer page: Here’s how to submit your apps to the App Store for the Apple Vision Pro.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel considers the most important tech story of the year. Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Web Bixby, Jeff Gamet, Ben Roethig, and Jim Rea look at the past and future of AI and Large Language Models.

