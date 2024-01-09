The Cinema Audio Society is out with the nominations for its 60th annual CAS Awards, which celebrate excellence in sound mixing for film and TV in seven categories, reports Deadline.

Vying for the marquee Motion Picture: Live Action statuette are Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Ferrari,” and “Maestro.”

In the mix for the animated feature trophy are “Elemental,” “Spider-Man Across the Spider-verse,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “The Boy and the Heron and The Super Mario Bros Movie.” The documentary race features re Apple TV+’s “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” “32 Sounds,” “American Symphony,” “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” and “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

The 60th CAS Awards will be handed out Saturday, March 2, at the Beverly Hilton.

