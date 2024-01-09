Apple has released Xcode 15.2 and TestFlight 3.5, both of which are updated with support for the Apple Vision Pro that will arrive on Friday, Feb. 2.

Xcode is Apple’s development tool. A free download at the Mac App Store, Xcode includes things developers to make apps for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV set-top box, the Apple Watch, and the Vision Pro. Version 15.2 allows testers to send app screenshots of issues they encounter and share additional context if an app crashes. It also includes Swift 5.9 and SDKs for iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, tvOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, visionOS, and macOS Sonoma 14.2.

TestFlight (also free) lets developers distribute and test multiple builds at the same time, so testers can choose from a number of builds to test. Developers can create groups of TestFlight users, and each group can test a different build.

