When the Apple Vision Pros arrives on Friday, Feb. 2, prescription lens for the “spatial computer” will cost US$149, much less than the $400-$600 previously predicted.

A valid prescription is required for the lens, and Apple points out that not all prescriptions are supported. Vision correction accessories are sold separately. ZEISS Optical Inserts are only available to purchase online.

You’ll also be able to order reading lenses – a range of standard-strength lenses without a prescription — for $99. All lenses will attach magnetically to the Vision Pro.

