A newly granted Apple patent (number US 11857340 B1) shows that future Apple Watches may sport more electrodes for physiological measurements.

About the patent

The patent relates generally to electronic wearable devices, and more particularly to, for example, a watch having electrodes for physiological measurements. In the patent Apple says that wearable electronic devices, such as watches, fitness trackers, and other wrist-worn devices, can be attractive choices for users due to their portability, aesthetic appeal, or potential to provide new functionalities over traditional electronic products.

Typically, wearable electronic devices include internal electronics, such as one or more processors, housed within an assembly containing one or more input/output (I/O) devices that interface externally with the user, such as a display, a sensor, or the like. Because of their portability and ability to be closely coupled to the user’s body, wearable electronic devices are particularly attractive candidates for taking physiological measurements.

However, Apple says that practical constraints with existing wearable devices have so far prevented them from offering many useful physiological measurement functions. The company’s solution, per the new patent, is electrodes capable of taking physiological measurements of a user when the device is worn on or otherwise coupled to a body of user.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “A watch having electrodes for physiological measurements is disclosed. The watch can be provided with an enclosure configured to couple to a wristband. An electrode can be disposed on the enclosure. Processing circuitry can be disposed in the enclosure and configured to use the electrode to obtain multiple types of physiological measurements.”

