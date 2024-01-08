The Apple Vision Pro will arrive on Friday, Feb. 2, but its Persona feature will only be available in a beta version at first.

Persona is basically a lifelike avatar. If you’re wearing a Vision Pro while on FaceTime, you’ll appear as your Persona, while others joining from a Mac, iPad, or iPhone will appear in a tile.

Apple describes Persona as “an authentic spatial representation of an Apple Vision Pro user that enables others on a call to see their facial expressions and hand movements — all in real time.” Using machine learning techniques, a Persona can purportedly be created in just minutes using Vision Pro. Personas also work in third-party videoconferencing apps including Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams.

