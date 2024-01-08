On the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Apple TV+ was recognized today with major wins for its acclaimed original documentary “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie.”

The wins includied Outstanding Documentary, Outstanding Directing for Academy Award winner Davis Guggenheim, Outstanding Music Composition and Outstanding Picture Editing. The “For All Mankind” season three experience scored Outstanding Emerging Media Program and Apple also landed Outstanding Commercial for accessibility with “The Greatest.”

Over the course of both evenings of the 75th Annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Apple TV+ received 10 awards in total. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are presented ahead of the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards which will take place on Monday, January 15.

This evening’s wins follow the first night of the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which saw Apple TV+ land Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso” star Sam Richardson and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance and Max Martin’s hit “Ted Lasso” song “A Beautiful Game.” The Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-winning “Black Bird” won Outstanding Cinematography, Limited Series and widely acclaimed “Five Days at Memorial” earned Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

Apple Original documentary “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” led this year’s documentary films and docuseries with a total of seven Emmy Award nominations, and recently also swept the Critics Choice Documentary Awards with five wins including Best Documentary Feature. The film was named the Best Documentary of the Year by the National Board of Review.

Apple TV+ received six wins on the second evening of the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and 10 awards in total.

