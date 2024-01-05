Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: It’s been a few months since Apple accessory maker Pad & Quill announced the closure of its business, ending a 13 year run as a creator of leather accessories for Apple products. This week, former Pad & Quill president Brian Holmes has announced his new venture, Burton Goods.

° From Cult of Mac: Dell introduced new 34-inch and 40-inch ultra-wide, curved, high-resolution monitors Thursday ahead of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including a big 5K screen that ratchets up the competition against Studio Display and other smaller 5K screens.

° From AppleInsider: New research says that Apple’s suppliers including iPhone manufacturer Foxconn have invested $16 billion since 2018, in an increasing plan to move or reshore manufacturing away from over-reliance on China.

° From iMore: Here’s a look at an interesting concept for the iPhone 16 Pro design.

° From iCSmart: TSMC 3nm will be adopted by more customers this year, and the capacity utilization rate will reach 80% by the end of the year.

° From Fort Worth Star-Telegram: A driver vanishes from a crash scene after an Apple Watch alerts police.

