Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” sits at number seven on Reelgood’s weekly list of the most streamed movies and TV shows.. That’s up from ninth place last week.

The top 10 list includes, in descending order: “Saltburn” (Prime Video), “Reacher” (Prime Video), “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Disney+), “The Holdovers” (Peacock), “Fargo” (Hulu), “Leave the World Behind” (Netflix), “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+), “Barbie” (MaX), “Berlin” (Netflix), and “The Creator” (Hulu).

