Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: As we head into 2024, Barclays has published a new research note with its expectations on Apple. In the report, Barclays analysts say their research shows “weakness on iPhone volumes and mix, as well as a lack of bounce-back in Macs, iPads, and wearables.”

° From MacRumors: Apple’s Vision Pro headset will launch in the last week of January, a sketchy online report coming out of China claims.

° From AppleInsider: The Department of Justice antitrust probe into Apple’s App Store rules is still rolling on, with the examination into the digital storefront’s dominance apparently in full flow and potentially getting closer to actually bringing a case against the iPhone maker.

° From iMore: Apple could finally be working on a foldable iPhone to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

° From CBS News: A Delaware student’s Apple Watch saved her life after she passed out from carbon monoxide poisoning.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new episode looks at the GatorGrip stand for tablets and iPhones, which make a great addition to your iPhone or iPad.

