Hulu is the latest streaming service to be integrated into one of T-Mobile’s mobile plans, joining Netflix and Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

Starting Jan. 24, the US$8-a-month ad-supported tier of the Disney-owned streaming outlet will be included at no additional charge for new and existing customers on T-Mobile’s Go5GNext subscription tier. Netflix and Apple TV+ are available on other T-Mobile plans, but the Hulu offer is only for those on the top-end Go5GNext plan, which includes unlimited high-speed phone data and other perks.

The wireless provider says the three streaming services, along with free season passes to MLB.TV, add up to $400 in annual benefit.

