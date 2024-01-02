If you’re planning on buying an Apple Vision Pro, you may want to order one as soon as it goes on sale. The Canalys research group predicts that the US$3,499 (and higher) Spatial Computer will be out of stock for at least 12 months after its launch.

That launch is expected to take place later this month or in early February. The Canalys research group says that with the failure of Google Glass and Meta Quest to capture the popular imagination, there is clear proof that, once again, being first to market does not guarantee success.

From their report: Vendors must first understand the customer use case and what is driving demand before committing to a product category. As has been the case in previous years, the vendor that has managed this more than most in the hardware space has been Apple. By redefining the XR category, with a focus on making a functional computing experience rather than AR or VR, Apple is focusing on consumer experience and utility, over-engineering features such as immersion levels, thin design and lack of controllers. Its high price point (starting at US$3,499) will mean financial success.

Canalys says that Apple will be relying on the Vision Pro to break its mold of key products (iPhone, iPad and Mac) to show it can continue to lead in the innovation category. While Apple will continue to rely on its own strong ecosystem of first-party applications and content, the channel will also be looking to support the expansion of this new product.

In a recent Canalys quick poll, 54.4% of respondents who resold Apple products intend to resell the Vision Pro headset next year, with this number likely increasing as the use cases expand with product maturity.

“With this level of commitment and demand, it is likely that demand for the Vision Pro will cause it to be out of stock for many for at least 12 months after release, potentially even longer,” says the research group.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related