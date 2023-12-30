Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 25-30.

° Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will begin mass shipments of its Vision Pro in the first week of January 2024 with the Spatial Computer likely hit the store shelves in late January or early February.

° On December 8 it was announced that Tang Tan, whose title is vice president of product design, is leaving in February. Now Bloomberg reports that he’ll be joining former Apple design guru Jony Ive’s design firm LoveFrom.

° Apple is rumored to be working on a HomePod with a curved LCD display.

° Yours Truly thinks it’s time for Apple to give up a Books+ service.

° Gene Munster, managing partner at the Deepwater Asset Management Company, predicts that Apple will acquire Peloton in 2024. However the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) says this won’t happen.

° Apple was honored in Kevin Roose’s “The 2023 Good Tech Awards” article in The New York Times for its Personal Voice feature in iOS 17.

° Here are some predictions about what we might see in a second generation Apple Vision Pro.

° India officials under Prime Minister Narendra Modi blame Apple for poor iPhone security features.

° A new must-read article says that Apple has a renewed interest in gaming on the Mac, the likes of which it hasn’t shown in the last 25 years.

