Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: Between 2019 and December 2022, an extremely advanced iMessage vulnerability was in the wild that was eventually named “Operation Triangulation” by security researchers at Kasperksy who discovered it.

° From ArsTechnica: Researchers have come up with a better idea to prevent AirTag stalking.

° From iMore: After being removed from the Apple Store this September, the Apple MagSafe battery pack could finally make a return, but with a new USB-C twist.

° From Inverse: Apple brings a unique, futurist perspective to the science-fiction genre.

° From Canalys: Microsoft’s Windows 11 will help support a struggling PC market as customers prepare for another refresh cycle – but the termination of Windows 10 support could prevent hundreds of millions of devices from getting second lives, leaving many liable to end up in landfill.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Mark Fuccio, and Guy Serle scrutinizes Tidal’s surprising solid revenue and profi resilience despite a 10% staff layoff.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related