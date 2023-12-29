Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” sits at number nine on Reelgood’s weekly list of the most streamed movies and TV shows with its season finale. That’s down from fifth place last week.

The top 10 list includes, in descending order: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Disney+), “Fargo” (Hulu), “Die Hard” (Fubo), “Saltburn” (Prime Video), “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Fubo and Peacock), “Rebel Moon: (Netflix), “Leave the World Behind” (Netflix), “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+), and “Doctor Who” (MAX).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related