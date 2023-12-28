Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: Health technology company AliveCor has praised the International Trade Commission (ITC)’s ban on sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States.

° From Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the entire article): Apple’s hiring of a key engineer 10 years ago helped spark a fight that led its watch to be banned from the US.

° From Deadline: The New York Times filed a long-anticipated lawsuit over OpenAI and Microsoft’s use of its content to train large-language models used in their artificial intelligence products.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! discussion spotlights Apple’s latest stolen device protection measures and why you should adopt them.

