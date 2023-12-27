Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: Lowe’s, the second largest hardware chain in the United States, is now rolling out Apple Pay support to its over 2,100 locations throughout the country.

° From MacRumors: Apple shared a short iPhone 15 Plus ad on its YouTube channel that highlights the device’s long-lasting battery life.

° From Macworld: Christmas may have come and gone but there are still several pesky ghosts haunting Apple as it heads into 2024.

° From iMore: Apple’s privacy tweaks may still hurt video games for the iPhone.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has been researching ways to advance MagSafe to carry data wirelessly, plus how to recognize and authenticate accessories when they are plugged in.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel discusses the controversy surrounding Beeper, questioning whether it’s a case of innovation or something less above-board.

