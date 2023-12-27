Apple was honored in Kevin Roose’s “The 2023 Good Tech Awards” article in The New York Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

The tech giant was praised for its Personal Voice feature, which is built into iOS 17 and uses A.I. voice-cloning technology to create a synthetic version of a user’s voice. The feature was designed for people who are at risk of losing their ability to speak, such as those with a recent diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or another degenerative disease, and gives them a way to preserve their speaking voice so that their friends, relatives and loved ones can hear from them long into the future.

With Personal Voice, you can create a synthesized voice that sounds like your own to communicate with family and friends. Use your Personal Voice to type to speak in FaceTime and phone calls, assistive communication apps, and in-person conversations.

