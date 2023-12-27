Apple has been granted a patent (number US 11852834 B1) for “electronic devices with adjustable heat extraction” that shows ways it’s looking to keep the upcoming Vision Pro running coolly and comfortably.

About the patent

The US$3,499 (and up) Spatial Computer is due in early 2024 (likely late January or early February). And it likely will only be available in limited quantities at first.

In the patent filing, Apple notes that electronic devices such as head-mounted devices may have displays for displaying images. The displays may be housed in a head-mounted support structure. During operation, components such as displays may generate heat. Apple wants to overcome such issues with the Vision Pro.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “A head-mounted device may have a head-mounted housing. The head-mounted housing may have rear-facing displays that display images for a user. The images are viewable from eye boxes while the head-mounted device is being worn by the user. The displays may be mounted in left and right optical modules that have respective left and right lenses.

“A positioning system may be used to adjust the spacing between the left and right optical modules to accommodate different interpupillary distances. An adjustable heat extraction system may be provided that includes fans configured to force air between airflow inlets and outlets past heat sinks. The heat sinks may have fins that are adjusted in orientation and/or that are otherwise adjusted based on changes in optical module spacing. The airflow inlets and/or outlets may have adjustable louvers or other movable members that allow these ports to be fully opened, fully closed, or partly closed.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related