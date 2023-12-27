Apple Original Films’ “Napoleon” has crossed the US$200 million market at the worldwide box office, reports Deadline. However, with a budget of $130 million, it still has a ways to go to reach profitability.

The industry standard for a film to break even is to multiple its budget by 2.x times to account for advertising, the theater take, etc. This means “Napoleon” needs to net around $286 million before turning a profit.

Still the film has soundly beaten Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which has a global box-office haul of $156.2 million on a reported budget of $200.

That said, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is winning awards hand-over-fist and will almost certainly be nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture. “Napoleon,” on the other hand, has gotten mostly tepid critiques from reviewers and moviegoers, and isn’t like to nab any major Oscar nominations.

Here’s how “Napoleon” is described: Directed by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, “Napoleon” stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions, “Napoleon” is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.

