Japan is preparing regulations that would require tech giants like Apple and Google to allow outside app stores and payments on their mobile operating systems, according to Nikkei Asia.

The iPhone maker doesn’t allow apps to be downloaded onto iPhones through channels other than its own App Store. In-app payments also go through Apple’s system, which takes a cut of up to 30%.

According to Nikkei Asia, legislation slated to be sent to Japan’s parliament in 2024 would restrict moves by platform operators to keep users in the operators’ own ecosystems and shut out rivals. The plan is to allow the Japan Fair Trade Commission to impose fines for violations.

This is an going issue for Apple. In October the tech giant defended its in-app payments policies to the government of Japan, according to Macotakara (as translated). From Apple’s statement: Apple has carefully designed devices and ecosystems focused on security, privacy, and performance. For the reasons described below, Apple opposes the proposal of the Digital Market Competition Headquarters of the Cabinet Secretariat. Apple has already submitted detailed materials for past proposals of the Cabinet Secretariat Digital Market Competition Headquarters, so we will repeat only important points in this submission.

A centralized distribution of apps is the key to Apple’s multi-layered approach to security, privacy, and performance. The distribution of centralized apps on iOS is not an abstract concept. The centralized distribution of apps by Apple’s App Store, along with other factors such as secure hardware and software protection, is an essential element of Apple’s multi-layered approach to security. By distributing apps centrally, it prevents the spread of malware and fraudulent apps, and promotes clear accountability and consistency of privacy management ※. Human-handed App Review, supported by tools and automated processes, protects applicants from unsafe, harmful, inappropriate, exploitative, fraudulent or fraudulent content. It also protects against malware in this way and ensures that data privacy and other laws are complied with 3. Apple’s approach makes i0S the most secure consumer computing platform in the world. The distribution of a centralized app is the core element that makes this happen.

Any change in the distribution of a centralized app will compromise the current security level. Changing Apple’s centralized app distribution model will put all users at greater risk, regardless of whether they are sideloading or authorized by a third-party app store.

