Apple wants to partner with major publishers on deals that would allow it to train generative artificial intelligence systems on news content, reports The New York Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

The article says the tech giant has approved publishers such as Vogue, Wired, Vanity Fair, Ars Technica, Glamour, The New Yorker, GQ, People, The Spruce, Serious Eats, Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, Entertainment Weekly, and Better Homes & Gardens. The proposed deals are purported with at least US$50 million.

What Apple wants to do is license archives of the publications’ content. However, The New York Times, some of the publishers are “lukewarm” when it comes to Apple’s offer because, among other things, the terms e “too expansive” vague about exactly how the tech giant will apply generative AI to news.

