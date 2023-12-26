As noted by MacRumors, in celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple will be holding a promotion that offers customers in Japan a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥30,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product January 2-5.

Gift card values range from ¥4,000 for products like the iPhone SE and third-generation AirPods to ¥30,000 for the 15-inch MacBook Air.

In addition to a gift card, the first 50,000 customers in Japan who purchase a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, or third-generation iPhone SE from Apple during the promotion will receive a limited-edition AirTag with a “Year of the Dragon” engraving.

2024 is a year of the Wood Dragon, starting from February 10th, 2024 (Chinese New Year) and ending on January 28th, 2025 (Chinese New Year’s Eve). The Dragon symbolizes power, nobleness, honor, luck, and success in traditional Chinese culture.

