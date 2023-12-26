In a new Medium post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will begin mass shipments of its Vision Pro in the first week of January 2024 with the Spatial Computer likely hit the store shelves in late January or early February.

He says the US$3,499 (and higher) device will be the “ most important product for Apple” next year. Kuo says that shipments in 2024 are estimated to be approximately 500,000 units.

“If user feedback on Vision Pro is better than expected, it will help strengthen the market consensus that ‘Vision Pro is the next star product in consumer electronics’ and the related supply chain stock price,” the analyst writes.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related