On December 13 it was reported that Sony Pictures Entertainment had won the theatrical distribution deals for two Apple Original Films movies –the George Clooney and Brad Pitt feature “Wolfs” and the Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum title “Project Artemis.”

Now Deadline reports that “Wolfs” will hit theaters on July 12, 2024, while “Project Artemis” will arrive September 20. Both titles will screen in premium large formats. “Wolfs” will also have access to IMAX. And, of course, eventually they’ll arrive on Apple TV+.

From writer, producer, and director Jon Watts, “Wolfs” is a thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers (Clooney and Pitt) assigned to the same job. Previously announced cast also includes Austin Abrams and Amy Ryan.

“Project Artemis” “is a film is set against the space race. The screenplay comes from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo. Two-time Oscar nominee Johansson will produce with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script. She also stars along with Tatum, Ray Romano, Jim Rash, Woody Harrelson, and Anna Garcia. Greg Berlanti is the director.

