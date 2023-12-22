Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: Apple has confirmed that it will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop retail store in Cupertino, California on January 20. Infinite Loop served as Apple’s headquarters between 1993 and 2017, when its new Apple Park campus opened a few miles away.

° From 9to5Mac: You can no longer buy an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Apple’s online store in the United States.

° From AppleInsider: Customers won’t be able to get an out-of-warranty damaged device replaced or exchange a recently purchased Apple Watch after the December 25 import ban begins.

° From iMore: LG has just announced the Ultragear 32GS95UE, a 4K OLED gaming monitor with multiple refresh rates, an impressive response time, and built-in cable management.

° From MediaPost: Three-quarters of the 231 apps in Google’s and Apple’s app stores intended for kids to call Santa Claus during the holidays request access to the user’s camera, a Pixalate study found.

